My beautiful wife, Lien Ho-Rodriguez, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend. Lien was born in Danang, Vietnam, on September 4th, 1968. She spent her early childhood in Colorado. Her family later moved to California. Lien graduated from Buena Park High School and received her college degree from the University of California at Riverside. It was in her college years that we met and fell in love. Together, we relocated to Yakima and married on June 6th, 1999. We started our family on March 15th, 2002, with the birth of our son Coby and completed our family on April 29th, 2005, with the birth of our son Morgan. Lien worked in the medical administrative field for over 16 years.
Lien’s greatest joy though came from being a mom and wife to our boys at home. She extended this joy beyond her personal home and provided this same loving support to her community. Lien volunteered countless hours to the activities that were important to our boys and quickly endeared herself as the team mom that provided loving support to all those she met on and off the field. Lien had a special gift of endearing herself to anyone she met which meant she never met a stranger.
Lien was preceded in death by her grandparents and her father-in-law Richard. She is survived by Jeremy, her loving and devoted husband of 28 years together, her sons, Coby and Morgan, parents Luu and Tam, sister Lieu, brother-in-law Brian, mother-in-law Kathy, sister-in-law Melissa, niece Jacquelin, nephews Joshua and Jeremiah. The family would like to extend their appreciation to all those who have provided their love and support during this difficult time.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Remembrance of Life gathering on Thursday, September 30th at 11:00 am at Stone Church (3303 Englewood Ave., Yakima, WA). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Davis Football Booster Club or the Henry Beauchamp Center and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
