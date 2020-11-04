Lewis “Still Lew” Ashlock

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lewis Ashlock, 60, died October 31st, 2020, with his family by his side in Yakima, WA. Lewis was born December 23rd, 1959, in Longview, WA. He grew up in Bangor, ME.
Lew lived a full life. He was a hard worker, always taking care of his home and family. Lew always drew people to him by his good-natured sense of humor and big heart. Everyone who knew Lewis knew one thing for certain about him; he loved all sports and was a lifelong diehard Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. If there was a game of any kind on television, you could be sure he was watching it. Lew could recite any sports stat no matter how obscure. Some will best remember Lew as a friend of Bill W., helping others by sharing his experience; strength and hope to those in need.
Lewis is predeceased by his parents George Ashlock and Sally Paradis, sister Madeleine Ames and brother George Ashlock Jr.
Lewis is survived by his wife Vicky Ashlock of Yakima, WA; three sons, Terry Ashlock and Jerico Hunter of Yakima, WA and Adam Freeman of Bangor, ME; daughter Tiera Lane of Bangor, ME; sister Gail Ross of Holden, ME; three brothers, Ernie Ashlock, James Paradis and David Paradis of Bangor, ME and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 11:00 am Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Place, Moxee, WA). For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed LIVE and made available to watch through a link under Lewis’ obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
