Lewis Smith

Lewis was born in Yakima on October 30, 1939. He got his last call on June 22, 2021. He was the youngest of two children born to Loyal and Anna Karnes Smith.
He was diagnosed with lung cancer this past February. He retired at 62 years of age from Snokist Cannery where he worked for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister. He is survived by his first wife, Shirley, and three children of that union, Patti, Timmy, and Stacie; also, his second wife, Darlene and their son Christopher.
Funeral services will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Ninth and Yakima Avenue on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
