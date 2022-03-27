Lewis D. Clark, 86, of Lacey, WA passed away on March 12, 2022. Lewis was born in Zillah, WA on August 29, 1935, to Lewis (Cass) and Adella Clark. Lewis grew up in Zillah, the oldest of 5 siblings, and graduated from Zillah High School in 1953. Following graduation, he attended the Bible Institute of Los Angeles preparing for his life’s service of his Lord, Jesus Christ.
Graduating from Biola in 1957, he married lifelong friend Kathryn Verstrate on August 30, 1957. They began their ministry in La Grande, OR as missionaries for American Missionary Fellowship. In 1967, Lewis and Kathryn moved to Selah, WA where they continued their AMF ministry establishing and overseeing Sunday Schools throughout Central WA. They led many summer camps for youth sharing their love of the Lord with countless youth while raising their 4 sons. In 1980, Lewis was promoted to Regional Director for AMF serving in the mid-west. This promotion prompted a move to Rapid City, SD where they built a log house and enjoyed country living watching wild turkeys, deer and other wildlife. In 2001, Lewis retired from AMF after 43 years of service. His retirement was short lived as he discovered an AMF camp near Brownsville, CA that needed a director. Lewis and Kathryn relocated to Brownsville and spent several years residing in central CA before their final retirement and move to Medford, OR in 2015. In 2019, they moved to Lacey, WA to be closer to family.
Lewis and Kathryn enjoyed cruising and, with some of their lifelong friends, had many world-wide adventures. They traveled to Germany, Spain, the Canary Islands as well as throughout the United States.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathryn, sons Dan (Kathy) of Olympia, WA, Rick (Char) of El Dorado, CA, Ed (Jamie) of Bella Vista, AR and Jeff (Jan) of Yakima, WA, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Judy Hoath of Hilldale, MI, Nancy (Don) Asbury of Yakima, WA and Linda (Chuck) Humrickhouse of Knoxville, TN and several nieces and nephews. Lewis was preceded in death by his sister Irene (Dave) McCorkle.
A memorial service will be held this summer. Donations in his memory may be made to InFaith, 145 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 or at infaith.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in