Lewis Craig Miller, 74, of Yakima, passed away on February 10th, 2022. Lew was born August 4th, 1947 to Veeda and Nolan Miller, who preceded him in death. Lew was the oldest of 4 children. He is survived by his siblings, Robby Miller, Cindy Davidson, and Cathie Miller; daughter Torina Lorenzano, grandchilden Jacob Miller, Jose Alfaro, Levi Lorenzano, Noe Lorenzano, and Eric Lorenzano; step daughters Renee Slaven, Ashely Chambers, and Stacie Patzwald, and numerous other grandchildren.
Lew was an influential presence in the racing community, and his contributions to the careers of many race car drivers span decades, and are prevalent to this day. Lew had a passion for the many businesses that he contributed to, including but not limited to, Yakima Insulation, Cottonwood Partners, and Hoops Bar and Grill.
His funeral will be held at Keith and Keith on Saturday Feb. 26th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Reception to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
