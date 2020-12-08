Lewellyn Joseph Reevis

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lewellyn passed away December 3, 2020 at his family home outside of Wapato, WA with family by his side. Born October 28, 1970 in Toppenish, WA, to Lewellyn C Reevis and Janice Andrew Mesplie.
Lew was enrolled Blackfeet Nation, Browning, MT with descent lineage of Yakama and Winnebago Sioux. He was raised on the Yakama reservation and dedicated to all endeavors regarding both the Yakama and Blackfeet tribes.
Lew graduated from Chemawa Indian School 1987. Later in 1989 he met the mother of his children, Lorena Windyboy Reevis, and then joined Army for basic training with medical discharge. Afterward attended heavy equipment training in Vancouver, WA and worked construction in Washington, Montana and California.
He traveled with the Blacklodge Singers throughout Canada and U.S. pow wow trail with Uncle Kenneth & Auntie Louise Scabbyrobe. In his younger days he enjoyed traditional dancing, stick game, cribbage and card games.
On May 21, 2016 he met his companion Gena Stevens; they had so many beautiful adventures together and so much love for each other up until his departure.
Lew had a kind giving heart and left everyone smiling from his infectious humor.
He is survived by his companion Gena Stevens, mother Janice Andrew Mesplie, Auntie Vererna Reevis Goudy of Browning Montana, sisters Maggie Reevis Marceau (RJ Marceau), Delaine Demontiney, Darcy Stahi and Andrea Atkins of Seattle, WA, brother Michael A. Reevis Sr., 1 son, Cody J Rave Reevis, 3 daughters, Lynette, Jayleen & Jade Reevis, 6 grandchildren, Jonathon Reevis, Malaya, Kawhi, Kehlanni Talksabout, Thomas & Oliva Root. Uncle Lloyde (Curly) (Lila) Reevis of Browning Montana, and Ron & Eugena Morrison, Sal Burke.
Preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents Chief Charles Crow Reevis (Elizabeth First Strikes), grandparents Henry Reevis (Genvieve Many White Horses), maternal great-grandparents Mary Charley Hunt (Sam Tanewasha), Chief Jobe Charley, grandparents Louise Looney (Willard C. Rave), father Lewellyn C. Reevis, daughter Shalene T. Reevis, Corwin Andrews, Willard Burke, Viola Grace Reevis Stahi, Madison May Stahi, Joseph Boehme Jr., Charles Reevis and Janice Rose Marceau.
