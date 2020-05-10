Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Levi E. Enriquez, age 77, of Yakima, passed away on May 1, 2020.
Levi was born on May 15, 1942 in Worland, Wyoming to Luciana Espinoza Enriquez and Ygnacio Colloli Enriquez. At a young age, the family grouped together with other migrant working families, and settled permanently in the Yakima Valley. He graduated from East Valley High School in 1960, and continued to earn a degree of Bachelor of Science with a major in Business Administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After college, he joined the Air Force and worked for the McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company at their missile test facility in Sacramento, CA.
Levi moved back to the Yakima Valley in the late 1970’s and started a family berry farm known as Briar Patch Berry Farm in Selah, WA that employed many of the local teens during the summers of the 1980’s. He also started working as a Spanish translator, a job that he would have for the rest of his life. His skill at translating made him a preferred interpreter among lawyers and judges around the Yakima Valley and beyond.
He enjoyed cooking and could usually be found in the kitchen during holiday dinners and other parties. Gardening was his other hobby. He had a green thumb and enjoyed working in his yard, especially his berry bushes. If he wasn’t in the kitchen or in his garden, then he would usually be out fishing or taking a long drive in the mountains.
Levi is survived by his three children, Dr. Brianna Enriquez of Seattle, Elise Enriquez of Seattle, and Gregory Enriquez of Zurich; his siblings, Lydia Rocha, Priscilla Catechis, Alice Serna, and Rick Enriquez; and his partner, Phyllis Owens.
Levi is preceded in death by his parents, Ygnacio Enriquez and Luciana Enriquez; and his siblings, Jess Enriquez, Carmen Valadez, Daniel Enriquez, and Mike Enriquez.
Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In