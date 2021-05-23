Letitia Hartman

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Letitia “Tish” Hartman, 88, got her wings early morning Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She passed just as she lived, with gentle acceptance, enduring faith, and incredible courage.
Born in Redfield, South Dakota, May 28, 1932, to Silas Patrick Taft and Bertha Lane (Avery) Taft, Letitia was the youngest of four brothers and sisters and five stepbrothers and stepsisters. She moved to Washington State in September 1941 and graduated from Yakima High School in 1950. After marrying Wilbert Hartman on June 24, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the couple lived in several areas in Washington State, including Spokane and Everett. They returned to Yakima in October 1987.
In her professional life, Letitia was a secretary and computer operator. She retired from the Yakima Health District in 1992. They enjoyed retirement while traveling in their motor home throughout 20 states and Mexico during the winter months. Their favorite places to stay were Lake Havasu City and Yuma, AZ.
Tish grew up on a small tenant farm, her father plowing and planting behind a team of horses. A warm bath was a luxury limited to once a week in water hand-pumped from a well down from the house, heated on a wood stove, then shared one by one until all had a turn in the cooling cloudy water. When they finally had a radio, her father powered it with the battery from their Model-T, the house lacking electricity. The commode was outside and occasionally hosted a snake. When they had surplus cream, her parents would take the kids along to the creamery for the special treat of an ice cream cone.
Tish was kind, loving and generous. She gave of herself throughout her life, from rolling bandages for the Red Cross to raising funds for cancer treatment and making sandwiches for the homeless. She was active in the Young Ladies Institute, worked in Yakima’s charitable Discovery Shop and served as Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America in Spokane, WA in 1969. She was particularly concerned with helping veterans of the US Armed Forces, having a deep sense of patriotism influenced by her husband’s service in Europe during World War II and her son’s service in the Army.
She was an avid crafter and quilter. She loved to crochet beautiful blankets and dolls and won numerous awards at the Yakima County Fair, including Best of Show.
She was a lifetime member of VFW #379 Auxiliary, VFW Cooties Auxiliary, American Legion #36 Auxiliary, and Eagle’s #289. Her proudest civic accomplishment was receiving a medallion as Cancer Aid and Research Chairman.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Hartman (Rich Frishman) of Langley, WA. She lives on in her 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She birthed six children and laid to rest five of them: Wendell, Denice (Dunham), Diane (Morgan), Michael and Marsha (Beale), plus her husband of 58 years.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bob and Barb Hernandez, Denice Dalrymple and Bob Ohlde, Hospice of Yakima Memorial Hospital and Hope Bridge Home Health.
Visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021. We will celebrate her life on her birthday, May 28. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at Whispering Pines Mobile Estates, 1011 N. 34th Ave., Yakima following the interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
