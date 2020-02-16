Leslie W. Stroud

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Leslie W. (Red) Stroud passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Red was born March 31, 1931 in Elizabeth, Arkansas to Myrtle Webb and Eldorado Stroud. He was the 5th of 9 children.
Dad was a veteran serving in the US Army. With a fear of flying, he once told me his trip across the ocean to Germany seemed like it would never end.
Red was always working holding down many different jobs in his lifetime. From cutting wood at the mill in Calico Rock, Arkansas to building homes in St. Louis Missouri to falling timber in the Pacific Northwest. After working for the City of Moxee, Dad went to work in agriculture until his retirement.
Red was an avid baseball fan. He loved all the teams but was an absolute Mariners fan. No matter who would go to the World Series, he would always cheer for the underdog team.
Dad loved fishing and just being in the outdoors. A drive to the mountains always put a smile on his face. Then to end the trip, Dad would stop at the Barn Door for a couple of schooners.
Red is survived by daughter Leslie Frantz and husband Richard “Cory” of Moxee, and son Jim “Spike” Cothern of Opp, Alabama. He is also survived by step-daughter Deanna Bishop; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews throughout the US and also Italy.
Per Dad’s request, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
