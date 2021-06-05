Leslie Ruth Carpentier (“Lellie”), age 55, of Port Richey, FL, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2021. Leslie was born on December 11, 1965 in Be’er Sheva, Israel and grew up in Yakima, Washington where she attended Eisenhower High School. Leslie will be dearly missed by her husband, David; their son, Cody; her sister, Nuarra D. Mee; as well as many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester B. Mee and Dimitra (Rippi) Mee. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In