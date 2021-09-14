Leslie Renee Baer passed away September 8, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA. Leslie was born in Lynnwood, WA on September 3, 1955 to Loyal Dean and Valerie May Vincent. She spent much of her younger years in the Seattle area. She was a beautiful and popular young lady and she loved her family. She helped keep them strong through thick and thin and was always there for her younger brother Guy Vincent. Her family loved fishing and camping on the beaches of Puget Sound, loved horseraces at Longacre’s, and picking blackberries for their traditional 4th of July blackberry pie.
Life took Leslie on many adventures and she eventually met the love of her life, Steven “Randy” Baer, in Pasco, WA. They were married on December 20, 1980. They were together for 42 years and raised their children, grew their careers, and traveled from the Tri-Cities, to Moses Lake, Everett, Yakima, Maple Valley and eventually settled back in Yakima, WA in 1989. She was employed at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima where she stayed for many years as a Billing & Account Rep. in the Emergency Department. She loved helping people and was well known at St. E’s and Providence Hospital and made many friends that she kept close until her passing.
Leslie always had a great passion for animals. Upon purchasing a farm in the Selah Wenas Valley, Leslie cared for her horses, goats, dogs, cats, even wrangling a neighbors lost baby turkey one day. She truly loved helping animals and eventually found tremendous service in saving feral cats and homeless dogs through Wags to Riches and My Neighborhood Ferals.
Leslie had a unique combination of work ethic, love, compassion, and ambition. She was a rock and adopted mom for many, always lending a keen ear and loving heart, but also encouraging people to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and to see the best in themselves. She had an amazing soul that touched others and she was always looking to better herself and her family’s lives.
She owned and operated Valerie’s Espresso, one of Yakima’s first espresso stands, with her father Dean. She also helped her husband start his own construction testing company, Baer Testing in 2005. During her journey she discovered her love of real estate. She had developed a real talent for helping others and making deals which made real estate her true calling. She worked for Joanne Almon at Almon Real Estate and then tutored under Vern Holbrook at Aspen Real Estate eventually receiving her broker’s license. In 2008 Leslie achieved her dream of opening her own real estate company, Fusion Realty. Her company quickly became an extremely successful venture and Leslie grew to become well respected in the real estate community, serving as a past director of the Yakima Association of Realtors, and Grievance Committee Chair, among other business accolades. Her daughter-in-law, April Davis, also developed a passion for real estate and is working diligently to make Fusion Realty a testament to Leslie’s perseverance and success in life.
Leslie is survived by her husband Steven Randall Baer, brother Guy Vincent, children Anthony, April, Aaron, Megan, Kris, Steven, Christen, Amy, Sonja, Bill and grandchildren Collin, Connor, Cameron, Cooper, Alexa, Abram, Charles, Cooper, and Alex.
Leslie’s service will be for immediate family only, but if you wish to remember or commemorate her, she would ask for service or contributions to local animal rescue operations or donations to feral cat and adoptable pet operations in the Yakima Valley.
