Leslie Neil Sutton, born September 3rd 1953, felt the embrace of his Heavenly Father after a brief illness on the 16th of June 2020, in Yakima, WA. Leslie is survived by his wife and two children, as well as his two brothers and one sister. Leslie donned many hats throughout his life: brother, sailor, Vietnam veteran, nuclear engineer, husband, father, grandfather, Christ-follower. After hanging up his naval hat, he began a long career at Hanford lasting 33 years. Leslie was an incredibly kind-hearted man who was devoted in everything outside of work. He loved his family dearly and did all that he could to provide for them. Leslie also sacrificed his time in service of his Church and God in many capacities, as deacon, or as head usher to name a few. In retirement, Leslie gave his time to teach and love on the children at Madison House. Leslie was heavily involved with his local submarine veterans’ group. He always offered his support with marching in parades, volunteering as treasurer, and participating in other activities. Leslie also had a solid passion for bowling and was the Frontier League Secretary at Minda Lanes for over 20 years.
His family and friends that he leaves behind miss him immensely, but they rest in knowing that he is rejoicing in the presence of Christ.
