Leslie Ann Alexander, 68, of Pasco, WA, passed away April 12, 2021. She was born January 26, 1953 in The Dalles, OR to Edith (McAllister) and Rex Osborne and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1970. Out of high school, Leslie worked as a waitress at the Hubba Hubba in Toppenish, WA before moving to Washington Beef, where she was the first female pen rider ever hired. In 1984 she joined the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture as a Livestock Brand Inspector and worked her way up to Program Manager. After 31 years, she retired in 2015 with the goal of spending more time helping Alan with the cattle, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Leslie has lived in The Dalles, OR, Toppenish, WA, Touchet, WA, and Pasco, WA. When her and Alan married in 1986, Hang’n A Cattle Company was established and grew from there: hosting field days at the ranch and eventually forming the annual Ranchers Choice Production Sale and hosting their annual Sagebrush Classic junior show. In 2008, Leslie and Alan were named co-advisors of the year for the American International Junior Charolais Association for their work and support with juniors in the Charolais industry. Leslie enjoyed showing cattle, helping youth get involved in the cattle industry, hauling cattle with Alan and visiting mom and pop cafes along the way. She enjoyed looking for antiques and going to estate sales and hearing from her grandkids and supporting them in their activities. Leslie will be remembered most for her big heart and love of her “kids” in the cattle industry. She got a great joy from seeing a calf they sold do well for their junior owner whether in the showring or the pasture. She also preferred working in the barn rather than the house. She was competitive in everything she did from showing horses to showing cattle. Leslie was preceded in death by her Mother Edith Osborne, Father Shorty Osborne, Brother David Remington; Sister Juanita Leibbrandt. She is survived by her husband Alan Alexander of Pasco, WA; daughters Stacey (Kevin) Webb of Temperance, MI, Becky (Tony) Carollo of Ellensburg, WA; grandchildren Kasey (21), David (18), Chase (8); siblings Rexine (Len) Trotter of the Oregon Coast, JoAnne (Lane) Jolliffe of Boise ID, Suny (David) Simon of Hood River, OR and Bonnie Osborne (Bill Spores) of Portland, OR. Cremation has taken place in Bozeman, MT. A Celebration of Life will be held May 22, 2021 in Othello, WA. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
