Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Leslie A. Rochester was born to Arthur and Elanore Rochester on December 25, 1951, in Yakima, Washington. He passed on June 14, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington.
A Celebration of Life and potluck will be held at Fullbright Park in Union Gap, Washington on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in