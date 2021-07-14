Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Lesha Renee Bisbee was promoted to glory on July 5, 2021. She was born on December 24, 1955 in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Lesha loved her family, especially her grandkids. She loved sitting with them and working jigsaw puzzles for hours and watching them play as she enjoyed her beautiful flower garden.
Lesha was an incredibly artistic person. She painted, did chalk art and wrote very beautiful calligraphy. Her works of art were breath taking.
Lesha is survived by her spouse Kerry Ford, mom Clydie Juanita Merriman, sisters Joann Pulliam and Julia Stewart; children: Eileen Fitchett, Mark (Amy) Ancira, Georgia Merriman, Michael Bisbee, Taylor (Melissa) Ancira and Tanner Ford; grandchildren: Tristan, Adrianna, Evan, Sophia, Destiny, Lexus, Shelbylynn, Annabelle, Richard, Miky, and Emery; and great-grandchildren Coraline and Percy. She is preceded in death by her fathers George Stewart and Arlen Merriman and her grandparents.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In