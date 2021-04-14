Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
LeRoy Virgil Lim, 81, of Hubbard, Oregon, passed away on April 6, 2021, at home, with his wife and daughters by his side.
He was born February 1, 1940, in Sandpoint, Bonner, Idaho to Clarence William Rulon Lim and Margaret Alice Helm Lim. He met Mildred Nuttall at BYU and they were married on September 9, 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple. He worked for Del Monte for 30 years before retiring in 1995 in Toppenish, Washington. He loved gardening, fishing, learning, teaching, serving others and spending time with his family.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission to Helsinki, Finland from 1960 to 1963. He also served in many other church callings throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred, and his children, Michele (Clyde) Southwick, Kevin (Jo Marie) Lim, Brent (Alyeen) Lim, Megan (Aaron) Edwards, Marci (Shawn) Pippin, and Maggie Lim; brother, Bob (Mignon) Lim and sister, Jane (Harold) Norton; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Woodburn, Oregon. Arrangements are by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, www.dallastribute.com. Contributions may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation in lieu of flowers, https://www.alpha1.org/how-to-help/help-raise-funds/donate/.
