Valley Hills Funeral Home
Leroy (Roy) R. Brandt, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Yakima at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born on June 5, 1929 in Yakima to Leo and Mary (Kanzler) Brandt. Roy grew up with his younger brother Ed on the family fruit farm on Ragan Rd. in Wapato. He graduated from Wapato High School in 1947. From 1948 to 1951 he attended WSU and CWSU where he earned his BA and Masters Degree in Education.
Roy was Staff SSgt in the USAF, serving as a Radar Flight Chief during the Korean War from 1952-1955.
Roy started his teaching career in the Highline School district in Seattle from 1956 to 1958. He then began a 26 year career at West Valley School district, retiring in 1980. He was a teacher, coach, and principal. One of the highlights of his career was helping to develop and open the West Valley Jr. High School where he was principal for its first year in 1979. After retirement in 1980, he returned to teaching at Ahtanum elementary for a time.
In 1965 he met the love of his life, Novelyn (Claiborne) Brandt, who he married 3 months later. This year they celebrated their 55th anniversary.
Roy kept busy during his retirement years. He grafted fruit trees for local farmers for many years. He was an avid fly fisherman and he enjoyed tying his own flies. He loved going fishing with his buddies. Roy also was a skilled woodworker, making many beautiful pieces of furniture and wood bowls.
Roy is survived by his loving wife Novelyn, his very special and loving daughter Tricia (Brandt) Angell and son-in-law Scott Angell of Gig Harbor, WA; niece and nephew Michelle (Brandt) and Dennis Clark of AZ; niece Rebecca (Brandt) Goodwin of ID; and many special friends and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Brandt, brother Ed Brandt, and nephew Michael Brandt. The family would like to express gratitude to the wonderful folks at Cottage in the Meadow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roy’s name to Cottage in the Meadow.
Due to Covid 19, the family will be having a Celebration of Roy’s life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In