LeRoy Ray Morford of Yakima passed away September 9th, 2021 at the age of 80. LeRoy was born in Yakima, Washington on October 30th, 1940 to Roy and Delia (Langevin) Morford. LeRoy attended Holy Rosary Catholic School in Moxee. As a young adult, LeRoy was an avid boxer and won several titles. He was well known to many as the “Moxee Buzzsaw” or “Tiger LeRoy.”
LeRoy met the love of his life, Wilma Edwards while cruising the Avenue in 1961. They married in June of 1962, upon their union Wilma welcomed LeRoy’s young son James as her own and together they had a daughter, Kelli.
Dad worked at Boise Cascade Plywood for 40 years. He was known to never turn down a phone call in the middle of the night to come into work when someone else could not make it in. He was a devoted employee and worked hard all his life.
On Saturday nights, you could find LeRoy and Wilma at the local Eagles, dancing the night away and playing cards. Oh, how he loved to dance, and also sing in the shower! He enjoyed riding motorcycles, and bird hunting with his dad. The Oregon Coast was one of LeRoy and Wilma’s favorite vacation spots and it called them back every year. He was notorious for making friends wherever he went and was able to talk with total strangers with ease. Many of their trips were shared with their granddaughters, Brandice and Kelsi.
Dad, we will miss that chuckle of yours and seeing your smiling face. We are so glad we were able to keep you at home for as long as possible. You were always so appreciative for all we would do for you and everyone else. You’re going to be missed but we know God called you home and you are now celebrating in Heaven with Jesus and Mom. Oh, and let us not forget your favorite golden retriever, Dukey! Rest in Peace Dad, until we meet again. We love you!
LeRoy is survived by his daughter Kelli (Don) Baggarley, son James Morford, and daughters Mary Hawks and Crystal Grimes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, as well as his good friend and brother-in-law Ray Shuel; sister-in-law Carol Morford, and brother-in-law Ervin Sperle. The family would also like to give a shout out to both Gary Carpenter and Johnny Bensch for their lifelong friendship with their dad. We would also like to thank the many caregivers who helped along the way.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Wilma (Edwards) Morford; his parents Roy and Delia Morford, and siblings, Betty Wells, Lillian Hallman, Marlene Heilman, Marvin Morford, and Ernie Morford.
There will be a Viewing held at the Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Thursday, September 23rd from 3:00-7:00 pm with a Funeral to be held at a later date to be determined. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
