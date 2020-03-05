Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Leroy Howard Costin Jr. was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1958. He passed away on February 29, 2020 peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side.
Leroy was preceded in death by both of his parents, his son, Leroy, and his brother. He is survived by Holly, his son Jason, and siblings.
Leroy was full of life and spirit. You just knew when he was in the room. He had a huge heart and was always willing to give a helping hand to a friend or stranger in need.
Leroy was a jack of all trades. He was known for his many artistic talents and jobs, including master carpentry, masonry, mechanics, and carney. And let’s not forget his love of sports. Leroy had a true love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
Unfortunately, Leroy did not get to fulfill a true dream of writing a handyman book for the convenience of the homeowner.
Leroy was a fearless yet a humbled man and put his life in the hands of the Lord.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Yakima Eagles (307 W. Chestnut Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
