LeRoy Ewald Henke of Yakima, WA was born July 4, 1944 in Tacoma, WA. The Tacoma newspaper stated, “The only little firecracker born that day.” Roy passed March 21, 2021 of unknown causes. He was the second of ten children born to Ewald E. Henke and Mary J. Andreas Henke. He grew up in Toppenish and attended the Wapato School District. Roy enlisted in the Army December 1965, with an honorable discharge December 1968. He worked his entire life: GM, Tacoma Smelter, Kaiser, John Deere, Swift Trucking, Kershaw Fruit, and Yakima Meadows. Roy will be laid to rest with military honors at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Valley Hills Funeral Home of Yakima is attending to his interment. We love you LeRoy and know that we miss you already. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
