May 16, 1936 - January 22, 2022
Early Saturday morning, January 22, 2022, Leroy Defries passed away in his sleep. Leroy was born May 16, 1936 in Bethesda, Arkansas, to Annie Mae and Mark Grey Defries. As a young child, Leroy moved with his family to Quinlan, Texas, where he attended school and helped out in the family grocery store, café, and gas station until he graduated in 1954. After a stint in the Houston Post Office, Leroy headed for East Texas State University where he pursued a Bachelor’s Degree majoring in mathematics. Graduating from ETSU in 1970, Leroy found himself joining his sister and brother-in-law in Naches, WA, where they co-operated the Suntides Market Grocery Complex until 1986 when he retired.
In this position, Leroy began his long relationship and love of golf at Suntides Golf Course. He was a regular sight to be seen there, putting around the greens or in the clubhouse playing a game of cribbage or cards. Leroy was very proud to be a tournament sponsor and participant at Suntides as well as the Men’s Tuesday Night League. He was especially proud of his two hole in ones and grinned ear to ear when talking about them. When the time came that he was unable to navigate the courses anymore, Leroy remained very active in the Men’s League by doing everything from recruiting teams to totaling and reporting scores to the Yakima Herald, to arranging the annual end of season banquets. He truly loved his time at the course and the friends he made there. Leroy was also a life-long Mason and had achieved the 32nd Degree.
Leroy was an avid supporter and fan of the Naches School Sports’ teams and fundraisers, always there to answer the call for sponsors and donations. A big fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Gonzaga, you could always catch him tuning into all the games and strike a conversation on them at any time. Suffice it to say, if there was a ball involved, Leroy loved it!!!
Time marched on as it so blatantly does, and the last four years of Leroy’s life found him in the excellent care of the wonderful folks at Good Samaritan Nursing Facility in Yakima. Enough cannot be said for the loving care he received from these folks. Leroy often remarked at how cared for he felt and we saw him flourish in the social life that being there afforded him, especially in these challenging days of Covid. He made many lasting bonds with residents and staff. For this, we cannot express enough gratitude for bringing a smile back to his face and a twinkle back to his eyes.
Leroy is survived by his niece Linda Rawson, nephew James Churchley and wife Rose, nieces Anne Defries-Holeman and Jean Defries, great nieces Michele Churchley and husband Ismail Juma, Sharon Patrick, Krystal Huber, and Merilee Bayer, great nephew Matthew Churchley and wife Brianna Robbins, great-great nieces Kaitlyn Guthrie and Ashley Cawley, great-great nephews Hunter Juma, Damien Krenisky, and Vincent Krenisky. He is also survived by his nephew-in-law, Bill Nicholson. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents Annie Mae and Mark Defries, sister Nona Churchley and brother-in-law Herman Churchley, brother Clayton Defries, niece Kathleen Nicholson, niece Roberta ‘Robbie’ Defries and Aunt Netar Lewallen and husband Joe.
Leroy will be buried in Quinlan, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Leroy’s name can be made to the First Tee Golf Program or Naches Dollars for Scholars Program and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
