Leonard Wolf, a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at the age of 85 with family by his side at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA.
Dad was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on Sept. 3, 1934 to Frank and Otillia Wolf. The family relocated to California and then finally ended up in the Yakima Valley in 1947. Dad spent many years tending to his farm and attending the Livestock Auction in his spare time, looking for his next addition. Even with working full time and having a farm, Dad never missed a game or a cheer event for Jennifer. He truly was an amazing Dad and she was blessed to have him. Dad worked 42 years as a foreman for Del Monte in Toppenish, WA until he retired. In his spare time he loved spending time with family, fishing, camping and polka dancing. He was quite the dancer in his day! He will be remembered as a hardworking, loving family man with a generous and kind heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Otillia Wolf, his sons Leonard Jay Wolf, and Mark Betschart, and three nephews: Marty Rhode, Brian Rhode and Ken Wolf.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Wolf of Yakima, brothers: Wally (Betty) Wolf, Clifford (Evonne) Wolf, and Paul Wolf, all of Zillah, his sister Lou Wolf of Yakima, his daughters: Jennifer Wolf of Washougal, WA and Lisa Konteh (Yakima), his son Tim (Pam) Doyea of Richland WA, his granddaughters: Sierra Dudgeon, Natasha Doyea, Quitina Tucker and Quyncie Tucker, grandsons: Allen Wolf, Daniel Wolf, Dustin Doyea, and Justis Walker, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces/nephews and great-grandkids.
A Celebration of Life for Leonard will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
