Leonard Leslie Gargett (87) passed peacefully September 27th, 2021 in Yakima in his home surrounded by his kids and grandkids.
Leonard was born to Leslie and Dolly (Gant) Gargett on September 9th, 1934.
His life started in the little town of Sumas, Washington. His family lived on a small dairy farm just outside of town that his Dad and Uncle Lloyd Gargett ran. They lived in a small house with no running water or indoor plumbing. Meals were cooked on a wood stove with an ice box to keep the milk and food.
In the summer of 1941 his Dad got a job in Omak, Washington and at the end of that summer his family moved to Omak. He played basketball, football, baseball and track in high school and was the class president his senior year. He also went dancing almost every weekend at the local dance club. He graduated from Omak High School in 1953.
In October of 1953 he joined the Army. He worked as a teletype operator for most of his time in the Army. He was stationed at Camp Hanford in Washington until December 1954 and then was sent to Germany until August 1955. He then returned to Omak.
He married Marjorie Ann Morris, November 30th, 1956. They were happily married for almost 64 years. Their relationship was an inspiration to all those who knew them.
He worked at the Biles Coleman lumber company, then Maley’s Appliance and Tires in Omak, WA. In 1962 they moved to Bellevue for his new job as a Fuller Brush man. Back to Omak in 1965 for his new job at Bramer’s Hardware. One year later he started working for Wonder Bread. His Wonder Bread job moved him to Wenatchee and eventually Yakima, earning several promotions up to Regional Sales Manager. In 1977 when Wonder Bread wanted to move him again he left Wonder Bread and bought an Arctic Circle restaurant. He successfully got a release from the franchise contract and changed the name to Burger Ranch as an independent. This became a co-op between several other former Arctic Circles throughout Eastern Washington. He worked that business, coordinating advertising, promotion and branding for that co-op for many years until he retired. He will always be known as Mr. G to his Burger Ranch crew, which is a title he proudly accepted and lived up to.
He loved hunting, fishing and hiking. He was known as the camp cook at hunting camp. He kept everyone fed well. One of his favorite places was Raven Roost.
He loved life and loved people, especially little people. His grandkids and great grandkids were very special to him. His words, “when they sit on your lap and cuddle up they are in the safest place in the world and I am in the happiest place.” He also loved to sing to the grandkids and the great grandkids, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.” He touched so many lives from young to old. He was an amazing man that everyone loved and looked up to. He was the stable of our family. He always had stories to tell about things he did in life. We will all miss his stories.
Leonard is survived by his kids, Leonard, Larry, and Sheryl (Aaron); four grandchildren, Abby (Shane), Greg (Melissa), Marissa, and Alex and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Adalyn, Ruby, Greyson and Brooklyn; his sister in law Betty Morris and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Lucille and brother Ronnie.
Leonard wrote a biography of his life. We are working on getting copies made. If you would like a copy we would love to share. You can contact any of his kids or grandkids to request a copy.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date both in Yakima and Omak/Okanogan. There will be lots of Burger Ranch to eat, stories to share and love to give, just how he would want it.
He never knew a stranger, only friends that he hadn’t met yet. He will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in