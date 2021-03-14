Leonard (Lenny) Upson

On December 20, 2020, the lord welcomed Lenny into his heavenly arms. Leonard was born in Yakima, Wa. on August 28, 1964. He spent the majority of his life in the valley, including attending West Valley High School. He was a jack of all trades and wore many hats throughout his years. Most recently, he owned and operated Premier Lawn and Landscaping.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Upson. His stepfather, Purdy Sickler, passed away five short days after him.
Leonard is survived by his mother, Janice Sickler; siblings Richard, Lauri, and Annette; daughters Debra Rivard and Aunade Wilson; grandchildren Lily and Jacob; girlfriend Wendy Craton; and his beloved dog Sadie.
Services will be held in Yakima at Freedom Church on April 3, 2021 at 1 pm.
