On April 15, 2021 Leonard Joseph Roy passed away in his home, surrounded by his family. Even through health challenges in recent years, he continued to live life with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his baby blue eyes. During his lifetime he was known for his willingness to help others, his love for cars and his kind, patient spirit.
He was born in Yakima, WA on November 14, 1933. His parents were Edmond J. Roy and Louise (Brulotte) Roy. As a child, Leonard loved swimming in the Yakima River and preferred to go barefoot whenever he could. In his teen years, before he could even drive, he discovered the joy of buying, repairing, and selling old cars. Of course, any money he made went right back into the purchase of another old car. He purely enjoyed the challenge of getting them running again.
Leonard attended St. Paul’s Grade School and graduated from Marquette High School. Then he was off to Seattle University to study electronics. In 1954, Leonard joined the US Air Force for a four-year tour of duty. Returning home, he purchased his first and only home in Moxee, WA. He worked for the Yakima School District maintaining all their classroom electronics and equipment.
He met his wife, Mary Margaret St. Hilaire, and impressed her not with his automotive skills or good looks, but with his gymnastic prowess of walking around on his hands and doing back flips. He also dazzled her with his fancy footwork on the dance floor. He took dancing lessons from the Arthur Murray Dancing School and would often bring Mary along with him. They later joined a dance club and were a popular couple to watch on the dance floor at weddings. Ultimately, it was his strong, patient, peaceful nature that she fell in love with. On April 28, 1962, Leonard and Mary were married in St. Peter Claver Church in Wapato, WA.
After a few children arrived, Leonard decided to start his own business, Roy’s Audio Visual. A successful businessman, he never advertised but his business grew just from word of mouth. He eventually retired and sold the business to his son, Leo F. Roy, who still runs the business to this day.
Leonard’s love of cars eventually shifted to restoration of old cars. The first car he bought and restored to factory specs was a 1929 Packard Sports Phaeton. This car became semi-famous when Johnny Cash rode in the car as he served as the Grand Marshall for the Yakima Centennial Parade. Leonard and Mary joined the Horseless Carriage Club of Yakima and went on many trips to showcase their cars, winning trophies along the way. Over his lifetime, Leonard restored a total of eight classic cars to factory specs.
As a father, Leonard was proud of all his nine children and seemed to have unending patience. He was active in the kids scouting activities and taught his kids hard-work, a love for cars and the importance of doing the right thing. He was a faithful Catholic, an active member of the Holy Rosary Church in Moxee and belonged to the Knights of Columbus, even serving as a Grand Knight.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Emma (Roy) St. Hilaire. He is survived by his wife of 59 years and their children: Andy (Mel), Edward (Cristina), Cindy (Ron Reeves), Larry (Deanna), Leo (Denise), Michelle (Spencer Hatton), John, Renee (Curtis Henning), and Charlene, along with 25 grandchildren, and his siblings: David, Charles, Mary Francis Smith, Anna Mae Charvet, Tom, and Dennis.
A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, September 11th at 10 AM, with a reception to follow in the church hall.
