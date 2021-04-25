Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Leonard Jay Russell, Sr. entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 17, 2021 at home after compassionate care by his loving wife, Judy. He was born at home on September 21, 1938 to Leslie and Ethel (Wickstrom) Russell.
Len was a lifelong resident of Yakima. When he was 16 he started working in construction and at the age of 18 began operating heavy equipment, working around the Northwest. During his career he worked for various construction companies, including owning Russell Brothers Construction Company with his brother. Len retired in 1989. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 302 for 45 years. In 1989 Len and Judy bought The Findery Floral in Yakima and worked together until his passing.
On March 16, 1957, Len married the love of his life Judith Wallingford, beginning a journey lasting 64 years. He was a hard worker, always providing for his family. Family was everything to him. Seeing his wife, children, grandchildren, family or friends always brought a smile and joy to him. He never met a stranger. He was never without an “I love you,” unconditionally loving all of us.
Len is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Sue (Chuck) Goertler, son Lennie Russell, 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, sisters Barbara Hall and Virginia Gandy and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, father- and mother-in-law Hub and Marjorie Wallingford, brother Everett, brothers-in-law Tom Hall and Jim Wallingford, sister-in-law Sally Russell and 2 grandsons, Matthew and Zachary Goertler.
Thank you to Memorial Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care of Len.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm, potluck style and we respectfully request that no nuts are used due to severe allergies in the family. For location, please call The Findery Floral at 509-966-9340. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Please visit www.brooksidefuneral.com to leave a condolence for the family.
