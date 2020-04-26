Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Leonard DALE Carpenter of Yakima, Washington, passed on April 16, 2020, having lived a hardworking, memorable life of 97 years.
Dale was born March 27, 1923 in Seattle to Bessie Judkins Carpenter and Cleo Carpenter. Soon thereafter his family moved to the Yakima Valley where his father was foreman for fruit orchards in which Dale also worked. In 1950 he had the record of picking 363 boxes of apples in 10 hours, earning 12 cents a box. Dale graduated from Naches High School in 1941. He worked for the United States Postal Service then joined the Navy during WWII and served as the radarman on the U.S.S. Shelter, a minesweeper in the Pacific Theatre during the assault and occupation of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, sweeping operations in the East China Sea, Miyako Shima, the Yellow Sea, the occupation of Korea, Sasebo, Nagasaki and the Tsushima Straits. During a strafing from kamikaze pilots Dale was hit by shrapnel, thought to be dead and was almost buried at sea. Bits of shrapnel would randomly and painfully surface for 20 years after the war.
After the war Dale married Charlotte Staffanson in 1950 and they had a small dairy in Tampico where their children Ken and Kay were born. In 1953 he had the World Champion Guernsey Dairy Cow, three State champion dairy cows and the highest producing dairy herd in Yakima County. From 1953 to 1970 he was an engineer for the reactors at Hanford. The family lived in Yakima then moved to a house in East Selah in 1966. From 1970-1986 he worked for the United States Postal Service as Postmaster for Mabton then as Supervisor of the Tri-Cities distribution center. He retired in the mid 1980’s and spent time on the family farm in East Selah raising Charolais cattle and Tennessee Walker horses. He had a true connection with animals: his childhood horses, orphaned coyotes and skunks, a variety of dogs, cats and dairy cattle. He greatly enjoyed deer and elk hunting with his son Ken. And he loved to spoil his granddaughters when they came to visit.
His wife Charlotte Staffanson Carpenter passed in 2007 after 57 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his parents Bess and Cleo Carpenter, brothers Allen and Clarence (Jim) Carpenter, and his sister Dorothy Carpenter Clark. Dale is survived by his second wife of almost 13 years Nora Haupt Minor Carpenter, his son Ken (and Lynee) Carpenter of Davenport, WA; his daughter Kay (and Walt) Dinkla of Florahome, FL; 4 granddaughters, Kyra (and Kyle) Skalisky; Kortney (and Aaron) Todd; Kara and Katrina Dinkla; a stepdaughter, Violet (and Ken) Schwindt; and most recently his great-granddaughter Reklynn Todd and great-grandson Wylder Skalisky.
Donations in Dale’s memory can be sent to the equine therapeutic center Spirit of Hope, 4280 N. Wenas, Selah, WA 98942, where the donations will be applied to the military veterans rehabilitation program Hope for Heroes. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
