Leonard D. Wells, aka Bill, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Landmark Care Center, four days after his 92nd birthday. He was born in Yakima, WA on October 16, 1929 to Leonard C. Wells and Marian J. (Brewster) Wells. He lived his formative years in Gleed, WA, attending Lower Naches Grade School and graduated mid-term from Naches High School in 1947.
When he was 11 years old, he began working in the area orchards, most notably, for Celestine Eschbach. He purchased his first car at 15 years old, and at 18 he joined the Navy Submarines Service, only to be discharged after 63 days due to a knee injury sustained in high school basketball.
In1950, he was hired by Imel Trucking Co. hauling hay and hop poles along with apples and produce. That began his career in the trucking business. He drove for 23 years as well as having his own 5 trucks. He taught Eldon Graves and Howard Fiscus both how to drive and subsequently worked for both. In 1993, he was employed by RGB Transportation in El Paso, TX as a broker and dispatcher and retired from there in 2013 after 20 years.
Bill lived most of his life in Yakima except for about 12 years in Las Vegas, Nogales, and Green Valley, AZ.
On November 26, 1955, he married Carla Marie Schuck at St. Paul Cathedral and they would have celebrated 66 years of marriage next month. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jim, brother-in-law Gary Schuck, sister-in-law Sharon Harper, his youngest daughter Dawn Marie, and many good friends. He is survived by his wife Carla Marie, son Kim Michael, two daughters, Jaryl Lynn Ward (Mike) of Yakima and Tracy Lee Lewis (David) of Wenatchee, four grandsons, two granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and two cats, Zoey and Sweet Pea.
He was a member of Holy Family Parish, and no services will be held. Brookside is in charge of cremation at Bill’s request. If desired, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Yakima Humane Society, or a charity of your choice, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
A special thanks to the nursing staff at Landmark Care Center during these trying times.
