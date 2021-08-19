Leona Marie Hiner was born in Queen City, Missouri on September 29, 1938 to David and Dorothy (Sparks) Collis.
Leona worked as a seamstress and also started her career as a certified nurses assistant while living in Iowa. When she moved to Yakima, Washington though she went to work as a certified nursing assistant in nursing homes and home care until she retired at the age of 80 years young. She also sold Avon and Mary Kay products throughout her life.
Leona was a very kindhearted person, who could also be direct in her convictions. She loved her family and her connection with them was very strong. In her spare time, her hobbies included collecting and polishing rocks, and making rock jewelry. She was very proficient with the guitar, banjo, piano/organ and ukulele. She wrote music and holds 3 U.S. copyright patents for songs she had written. She never wavered in her faith and was a proud and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On August 10, 2021, Leona passed away at home in Mill City, Oregon surrounded by family. Leona is preceded in passing by her parents David and Dorothy; her sister Naomi Norris (Missouri) and her brother David Collis (Iowa) and her son David Lane Church (Idaho), as well as 4 grandchildren (3 in Washington / 1 in Idaho). She is survived by her children, Eugene Church (Tennessee), Jogena McGuire (Washington), Steven Church (Oregon) and Stacy Church (Idaho); and 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
