Leona Evans was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on April 15, 1931 to Frank and Anna Wolf. She passed away on September 22, 2020 in Yakima. She had a fun childhood growing up with eight siblings, Eleanor, Pauline, Frank, Leo, Magdelene, Edward, Ralph and Helen. The children made lots of memories living in Post Falls near Hauser Lake, Idaho.
The family moved to Yakima about the time Leona started school. She attended Wide Hollow Elementary and enjoyed playing on the softball team.
Leona married Douglas Evans in 1948 in Yakima. They worked hard in the agricultural industry and purchased a fruit ranch in Naches Heights. In 1964 they bought a ranch in lower Naches. Leona packed apples at Bannisters and other packing houses. She became a homemaker when her boys were in school.
Leona and Doug had tons of fun with their family! They loved German dances and oh… could she polka. They had lots of camping and jeeping trips with her family and the Wolf cousins. She made sweet Christmas Eve memories for the Evans cousins. Leona enjoyed watching her sons play sports in Naches. After their sons were grown, they had a blast traveling with their car racing buddies.
Leona was the mother, grandma, and aunt that every child adores. She truly understood about the “gift of quality time.” She was totally present when you were with her and she taught us all how to play. She’d play babies for hours with Nicole, Tiffany, and Alaina. She took Andrew and Jacob fishing on White Pass. She was game for anything, whatever they wanted to do. You got free rein at grandma’s.
If you asked her what she wanted for a gift, she’d say,” I want to be up in the mountains.” Camping, huckleberry picking, and snow were her favorites. She would pull you on the sled for hours. Camping made her so happy. It was time for play. She worked extra hard prepping the food and making sure everyone had a good time.
In the mid-90s she started in home care giving. She gave the tender loving care she is known for. She started working at the McDonalds on 40th, keeping the eating area spotless. Later she would meet her girlfriends there for coffee. She enjoyed bus trips to the Mariners with her girlfriends too.
She is survived by her sons Doug Evans Jr., Ron Evans, and Jeff Evans (Jill) all of Yakima. She is survived by her grandchildren Nicole Evans, Tiffany Merrill (Darek), Andrew Evans, Jacob Evans, and Alaina Erosa (Julian). She’s survived by five beautiful great granddaughters: Hailey Merrill, Sydney Merrill, Lexie Evans, Lena Evans and Macie Evans. She’s also survived by her sister in law Helen Wolf and numerous adoring nieces and nephews. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and eight siblings.
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 1 from 4-8 at Keith and Keith and a memorial service (close family only) on Friday October 2 at 11:00.
Remember Leona by playing with your children, watching the birds, enjoying the mountains, and watching Molly B’s Polka Party on Saturday night.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society in her name in care of Keith and Keith.
