Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Leona Clark went to her home in heaven on March 6, 2021. She spent most of her 96 years in Bickleton and was proud to be part of that community. She was still living at home by herself at the time of her death and was able to do that because she had many neighbors and friends who were there to help when she needed them.
She married Charles Clark on November 18, 1942 and Leona worked part time at a local store/restaurant for a few years but spent most of her time as a homemaker. After their children were grown, Charles and Leona worked together raising cattle. It was probably the happiest time of her life. They both loved animals and had a name for each of their cattle. She called them her pets and they ate out of her hand. After Charles died in 1983, she continued with the cattle until she was in her late 80’s. She loved going to the pasture to check on them with her two dogs, Bo and Bear.
Leona was active in the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church ladies group called the Goodwill. She served as the treasurer for about 40 years and oversaw providing Christmas gifts for the residents of New Hope Farms each year. She was involved in numerous fund-raising events including the annual Hunter’s dinner, the Winter Bazaar, the Pancake Feed, Bingo, and the annual car show flea market. She was probably best known for selling T-shirts and sweatshirts at the annual Pioneer Picnic. Many people knew her only as the T-shirt lady.
Lately, the highlight of her week was meeting with the “Sew Ladies” to work on different projects and enjoy a meal together. They called her “The Ripper” because she was the one who tore things apart when a mistake was made.
She loved to cook and was famous for her fudge and lemon pies. She was not an outwardly affectionate person, but she enjoyed helping others and showed her love by giving you food. She was honest, gave her best effort at whatever she did, and was direct—you knew where she stood on the issues. Her departure leaves a hole in our hearts and in her beloved community.
She is survived by her brother Darrell Seely (Cindy) of Kennewick, WA, her daughter Charlyne Green (Dick) of Kennewick, WA, son Michael Clark (Linda) of Prosser, WA, grandsons James Clark and Jeffrey Clark (Michelle) of Tucson, AZ, granddaughter by marriage René Martinez and greats Sofia and Isabella Martinez of Prosser, WA, along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church or the Alder Creek Pioneer Picnic Association.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church, Bickleton, WA. Those wishing to sign Leona’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In