Leola Milburn of Zillah went home to Jesus January 6, 2021 in Wickenburg, Arizona following a courageous and lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease; she was surrounded by her loving family.
Leola was born to Ray and Margarita Kelly on October 3, 1934 in Iowa City, Iowa. As a child they moved to the Yakima Valley where she grew up on the Satus. She graduated from Granger High School in 1953 and moved to Seattle to work for Boeing where she met the man of her dreams, Jacob (Jake) Milburn, who was stationed at McCord Air Force Base.
On August 6, 1955 Leola and Jake were married at the Lowry AFB chapel in Denver, Colorado. During their 56 years of marriage and their life in the Air Force, Jake’s career took them many places around the world to include: Japan, Okinawa, and numerous places throughout the U.S. In 1972 they retired and bought an apple orchard in Zillah, Washington, where Leola began her banking career. Leola was actively involved in her community and church. She was an AWANA leader, Sunday School teacher and church treasurer. She also served the Zillah Chamber of Commerce, Yakima Republicans Women Club, Zillah Senior Citizens Club and was voted Senior Community Person of the Year in 1995. In Leola’s later years she lived between Zillah and Wickenburg, AZ where she was closer to her daughters and able to enjoy the warm weather.
Leola was preceded in death by Jake on February 24, 2011 and their son Robert Milburn on July 22, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Dols and husband, Loren of Wickenburg, Arizona; daughter Bonnie Milburn of Tustin, California; grandchildren Jacob Cox, Casey Cox, Breanna Bjur and Rebecca Foulkes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In