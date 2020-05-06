Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Leo Schmidt, 93, of Yakima, passed away at Cottage in the Meadow on April 30, 2020. He was born to Henry and Elizabeth (Baer) Schmidt in Hirschville, ND on April 9, 1927. He was the 11th of 14 children, and was the last surviving sibling. He attended school in the Whitstran/Prosser area. In 1945 Leo enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served for 2 years stationed in Italy. He and Shirley Traversie were married on June 10, 1950 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Leo worked in the grocery business as a self-taught meat cutter, he enjoyed the grocery business and even after retiring he volunteered at the St. Vincent Center food bank. He bowled in the All-Catholic league and for several years he and his 5 brothers bowled on the Schmidt Beer Team. Leo was a member of St. Paul Cathedral, where he was a greeter and an usher for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #894, and a 65 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Yakima Aerie #289. He was also a member of the AHSGR, the Central Washington Chapter 19, Germans from Russian Society. He belonged to the German Dance Club, dancing waltzes and polkas. He enjoyed going with his son Leo to Port Ludlow for clams and oysters. Earlier years were spent camping and fishing as well as vegetable gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, his 7 brothers, Paul, Frank, Jack, Pete, Tom, Wilfred and Charles, his 6 sisters, Katheryn Koffler, Rose Reiter, Elizabeth Messer, Helen Keller, Pauline Cowley and Ann Ricard. Five weeks before Leo’s death his oldest daughter Gail (Low) Styner passed away. He is survived by his devoted wife Shirley, his son William Leo and daughter Maryellen (Randy) May. He was known as “Papa” to his 8 grandchildren: Isham, Carley and Chandler Schmidt, Shannon and Ryan (Yvette Lippert) Low, Dasha Low-Styner, Kathy (David) Homa and Sarah (Adam) Smith. He is also survived by his 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and 1 sister-in-law, Helen Schmidt. A private Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul cathedral or the St. Vincent Food Bank. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
