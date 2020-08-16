Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Leo Daniel Drew, age 70, passed away on August 2, 2020, in Yakima, WA, from pancreatic cancer. Leo, son of Glen and Celia Drew, grew up on a farm in Lake County, SD, and graduated from Sioux Valley High School. He loved South Dakota and lived there his whole life.
Leo was friendly and outgoing, happy to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a medic during Vietnam, spent 28 years as a police officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department, and recently worked with special education students at Roosevelt High School. He made the best pancakes, told the best stories, and was the best partner to have if you were playing cards.
Leo grew up a country boy with a loving family, plenty of friends and cousins, and lots of adventures. He loved animals – a good hunting dog was a must. Leo frequently talked about Queenie, his first hunting dog. He enjoyed reading, playing cards, history, watching old Westerns, sports, hunting, and guns. He cheered on Roosevelt’s basketball and volleyball teams at their home games. Summer was for fishing or golfing, but Leo was most happy talking guns. He was an expert marksman and an active trap shooter. Although he loved a good action adventure movie, he was always mad when Hollywood got things wrong about weapons.
Life goes on, but memories of Leo will remain. He liked to have a good time, and tell stories about it later. He loved his class reunions, keeping in touch with fellow police officers, and getting to know the students and staff at Roosevelt. Some of his best friendships went all the way back to his childhood. We remember family trips – to Madison, Texas, Alaska, and Yellowstone, catching and eating walleye, playing pinochle, gin, or poker, and his stories about growing up on a farm. He was always willing to help people out, teaching and sharing lessons from his life and experiences. Leo was loved and looked up to by so many family and friends. We are so proud of the life he lived, and feel lucky to have been part of his time here on Earth.
Leo is survived by his sister Donna Hurley, his beautiful wife of over 40 years, Jacquelyn Drew, his two children, Glen Drew and Valerie (Drew) Bound, their spouses Marcy Drew and Kevin Bound, and his five grandchildren – Tatum Drew (10), Austin Drew (9), Tessa Bound (13), Genevieve Bound (9), and Camille Bound (6). The family would like to sincerely thank the many people who showed compassion and empathy during these last few months. We are forever grateful, and Leo was incredibly moved hearing about the impact he had made on other’s lives.
There will be no services at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
