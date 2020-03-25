Lenore Dolphin

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Lenore S. Dolphin passed away March 11, 2020 at 90 in Yakima, WA. She was born in Hillsboro, OR to Reverend Paul Schaus and Elsa Schaus. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert E. Dolphin, son Jeffrey A. Stensland (Laurissa Stensland), daughters Jan D. Stensland (Simon Patton), and Judi K. Hancock (Robert Hancock), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and marathon runners. She will be buried in Yakima, WA on March 24, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 virus a celebration of Lenore’s life will be postponed until March 26, 2021 to coincide with the 20th Yakima River Canyon Marathon.
Lenore attended Snohomish High School (Salutatorian, 1947) and Central Washington State University (1951) majoring in science. A teacher most of her life she also worked at Boeing prior to retirement.
A loving mother and grandmother (to all), Lenore was talented at quilting and crocheting giving many thoughtful gifts. She beat the odds after many heart procedures, amazing her doctors by reaching 90.
She made history in marathon racing without running a single race, accompanying her husband, Bob, to over 400 of his 500+ marathons, as the only non-running member of the Marathon Maniacs, co-founding the North American 100 Marathon Club, co-directing the Yakima River Canyon Marathon and with Bob as the oldest marathon race directors in the world. Beloved by hundreds of marathon runners, they would line up after the finish line to get their finishers’ medal and hug from Lenore.
A master organizer, her attention to detail, amazing memory for names, and especially her warm and genuine interest in people in the marathon world will be sorely missed by all.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kathrine Switzer’s “261 Fearless” organization that promotes running for women (https://www.261fearless.org/donate) and Yakima Greenway Foundation (https://www.yakimagreenway.org). Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
