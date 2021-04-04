Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lenora (Schneider) Schab passed away on March 31, 2021.
Lenora was born October 15, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to John and Lenora Schneider. She was raised in Sterling, Colorado where she attended St. Anthony’s Catholic school. She graduated in 1944.
She studied nursing in Denver and finished her studies in 1946. She married the love of her life, Bob Schab, in 1948 when they moved to Yakima, WA to start the next chapter of their lives together.
Lenora worked as a nurse for over 40 years, mostly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima. She was a devout Catholic and loved being a parishioner at St. Paul Cathedral.
Lenora was preceded in death by her parents John and Lenora, her husband Bob, daughter Janice Schab-Lewis, and her son Bob Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Joanie Schab-Pfeifer (Jay), her grandchildren Kyle Schab (Kate), Jaysson Pfeifer, Lucas Schab, Noah Pfeifer (Jennifer), Noelle Pfeifer-Bushbaum (Colin), Cassie Lewis-Clark, and Ethan Pfeifer; and great-grandchildren: Rhea and Reece Schab; Evelyn, Violet, and Robert Pfeifer; and Hayden and Alec Bushbaum.
The Mass of Christian Burial and Graveside Service will be private affairs for the family due to Covid-19. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
