Lenora (Nonie) Manning Charles, 94, of Yakima, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2022. Nonie is preceded in death by her husband Jack Charles, her sister Beverly Murphy and her brother Ronald Manning. She is survived by her brother Leland Manning, sons James and Randy Charles, grandchildren Kimberly Vickery, Pamela Beauvais, Ryan Charles, and James Charles, and great-grandchildren Trenton Clevery, Nyssa Vickery, Ryker Beauvais and Jackson Charles.
Nonie was born on Oct. 12, 1927 to James and Hazel Manning in Tremonton, Utah. Her youth spanned the depression and World War II and her family moved a number of times as her father needed to find work. She graduated from Kennewick High School in June 1945. After initially attending the University of Utah she transferred to what was then Eastern Washington College of Education (now EWU). There she met her future husband Jack Charles and was married on Oct. 8, 1949. She ultimately returned to school to finish her degree in education at WSU, after her children reached school age, graduating in June of 1962. She subsequently taught 1st and 2nd grades in Clarkston and Yakima Public Schools for 30 years before retiring.
She took great pride in having taught generations of young children but her life was dedicated to her immediate and extended family. In retirement she enjoyed quilting and genealogy. She was a proud, generous, loving person who was able to live independently until the last several weeks of her life.
There will be a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in