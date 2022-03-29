July 3, 1966 - March 22, 2022
Lena Jo Stolworthy, 55, of Fox Island, WA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night, March 22, 2022. She suffered from a cardiac arrest event two days prior that she never recovered from. Lena was born in North Bend, OR, daughter of Douglas Wayne Glover and Ruth Marion Barnum. Lena attended East Valley High School and always had a managerial role of employment with various businesses, including her husband’s dental office. She had the gift of good business decisions, organization and loved the social interactions with co-workers and clients. Lena always made everyone feel genuinely loved and important. Her true talent was being a supportive loving wife, superhero mother and dog mom of four. Her happiness of giving gifts or her time to others was the vitamin of life that often brought tears of joy. She loved horseback riding, snow mobiles, fast cars, dancing and the sounds of Bon Jovi. Lena’s greatest reward was family time with her children, siblings and their families. Lena was preceded in death by her sister, Desiree Ann Sparling and former husband Troy Allen Stoffel. Lena leaves to cherish her memories to her devoted and adored children, Joseph Stoffel and Lance Stolworthy, step children: Tom Stolworthy and Leah Stolworthy, her sisters: Kim Savage and Adrian Bell, her brother Kerry Glover, and her loving husband of 25 years, Dr. Thomas Lance Stolworthy. Lena has always had a special relationship with her siblings’ children and glowed with love for days after visits. Her family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the venues posted. After the burial service, we invite all to return to the church for her Celebration of Life. There is an interactive website, WWW.HAVENREST.COM, that allows her friends and family to post favorite memories with her.
Funeral arrangements Friday, April 1, 2022, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8002 Dorotich St., Gig Harbor, WA 98332.
Service at 1:00 pm with prior viewing at 12:00-12:45 pm. Interment services immediately following at Haven of Rest Funeral Home, 8503 SR-16 NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 (send all flowers there).
