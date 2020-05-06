Our dear mother, Lena Belle Caraway Barnett, passed away peacefully May 3, 2020. Thus ended an 87 year old life full of accomplishments, some setbacks, but also much fun and adventure. Lena was born April 3, 1933 in Ruston, Louisiana. In 1943 she and her family of mom, dad, and 4 brothers migrated from Louisiana to Washington State. They came, not because they wanted to, but because they had to. There was little or no work in Louisiana at the time, and the Yakima Valley was an upcoming and booming agricultural area that offered jobs and the hope of a future. And so they came, in true fashion as depicted in the great American novel Grapes of Wrath. In John Steinbeck’s classic work the Joad family could have been easily replaced by the Caraway family. The novel, profoundly impacting, was fiction. What the Caraway family did, in 1943, was real. The family moved here and there within the Yakima Valley, and Lena subsequently attended Toppenish High School, and was crowned Miss Toppenish. As such, she got to represent Toppenish at various functions around the state She attended the dedication of the Grand Coulee Dam, and got to personally meet Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Lena married Frank Barnett on June 1, 1951, and they remained married up to his death in 2016. She attained an RN degree and then embarked a 35+ year career in nursing and nursing management. After retirement she was free to travel and can peaches and do all the things that Caraways do. Lena was preceded in death by mother Helen, father Milton, husband Frank, and brothers Jim, Bennett, and David. She is survived by daughter Dianne, son Michael, brother Bob, and grandchildren Ryan, Brianna, Mark, and Stephen. Lena Barnett, a child of the south, was a person of considerable energy and talent who will be dearly missed by all friends and family. There will be a small graveside memorial at the Zillah Cemetery at 11 am Monday, May 11th. This summer we will have another Life Celebration to remember our mom. For from unto dust we are born, and unto dust we shall return.
