Leland W. “Lee” Cervine, 82, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Yakima Memorial Hospital due to heart and diabetes complications. His urn will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Grandview at a later date.
Lee was born on January 22, 1939 in Grandview, Washington to Clifford & Agness (Platt) Cervine. His family moved to Ellensburg when Lee was a young child and he attended school in Ellensburg, graduating from Ellensburg High School. Following graduation, Lee enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years, working as an aircraft mechanic, before being honorably discharged.
Lee met Betty Colson on a blind date and they fell instantly for each other. They married on November 23, 1966 and made their home in Ellensburg. Lee spent most of his career as a computer programmer for Central Washington University before retiring in 2001.
Lee enjoyed vacations at Twin Lakes, watching sports and politics on TV and spending time with his family. He was an avid bowler and played on many leagues over the years. He also taught his son, Scott, how to bowl and also volunteered as a coach for the Ellensburg High School bowling team.
Lee is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty, at their home in Ellensburg; son Scott (Annette) Cervine of East Wenatchee; daughter Lisa Cervine of Brunswick, Ohio; grandchildren Camila Barrientes of Cle Elum and Cadin Cervine and Danika Cervine of East Wenatchee. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Don and Katie Colson; sisters LaVella Van Horn and Mercedes Cervine; brother Lionel Cervine as well as his grandson, Jeffrey Cervine.
Memorial contributions in Lee’s honor are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House (5130 40th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105), which was an organization very near and dear to Lee’s heart. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Lee’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
