Keith & Keith Funeral Home
LeEtta L. Pyle, 101, passed away on February 7, 2022 at Covenant House. She was born on September 9, 1920 in Missouri to Lonnie Lantrip and Ora Bell Lantrip where she lived, went to school and graduated from high school. She married Linvil E. Pyle on August 6, 1937. They moved to Selah in 1938 where they lived and worked. She worked as an apple packer for Larson Fruit Co.
On December 8, 1939 their twin daughters were born, Rowena P. Siegley and Donneta P. Mucke. On July 14, 1943 their son was born, Gerald L. Pyle.
She was an active member of the Selah Evangelical Covenant Church, an active member of church groups and helped with weddings and receptions. She was an avid quilter. Crocheted afghans and embroidered tea towel sets, all were given to family members and sold at church bazaars. She had a long and happy life. She will be missed by the family. She was the head of six generations. She is survived by two children, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, five great-great-great-grandchildren, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and twin daughter.
There will be no formal services. Private interment will be at West Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in