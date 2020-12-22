Lee Semon Jr., 99 years young, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1921, to Fannie and Lee Semon, in Spokane, WA. Except for his years at the University of Washington and in the Army, Yakima was his home.
Lee was very proud of his time in the Army. He worked deciphering coded messages, in the office of General MacArthur, in the Pacific Theater, during WW II. He often regaled friends and relatives with his stories of how he single-handedly WON THE WAR. Upon returning home, Lee went to work in the family business, Lee Semon Menswear.
Lee and Miriam married in 1941 and began their family with Skip, in 1944 and Ted, 2 1/2 years later.
Lee was active in the Downtown Area Redevelopment Committee, the Yakima Elks, and the Royal Order of Jesters. Lee’s retirement years were spent between Palm Desert in the winter and the San Juan Islands during the summer.
He was preceded in moving on by his wife, Miriam in 2010 and is survived by his sons Skip (Linda), Ted (Eve), grandsons Mitchell (Jeff) and Zachary (Megan) and great-grandchildren Knox and Kennedy.
At Lee’s request there will be no service.
