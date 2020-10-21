Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lee Rauscher, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at home with family at his side. Lee was born on New Year’s Eve 1932 to George and Adelene (Giem) Rauscher in Yakima, WA. He spent his childhood raising his St. Bernards (and an alligator, too) and causing good-hearted mischief in school.
Lee graduated from Yakima High in 1952 where he was a member of the ski team and was one of the first in his class to drive a car and get a tattoo. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served 2 years in the Korean War before being honorably discharged in 1955.
After the military Lee worked as a logger in the Cascades. He later helped establish the ski bowl at American River and was an early member of the White Pass Ski Patrol. Lee was a part owner of Cascade Security Systems before he found his true passion for truck driving. He was a long haul truck driver for the majority of his career, logging over 1 million miles. He worked many years at Rahier/McGuire Trucking as an owner/operator and then ran his own trucking company, Northwest Feeds, for 8 years. He was loyal to his Peterbilt trucks but made an exception for his 444 Kenworth. After “retiring” from truck driving, he loved being a courier for Yakima National Bank (Homestreet Bank) until he officially retired at 83 at doctor’s orders. He was proud to work until age 83 and would have worked until the end if his eyesight had held on.
Lee loved visiting Seaside, OR with his family, having coffee with the guys at the Gearjammer and “spending” time at the casino. He loved wearing his signature jeans, floppy hats and Pendleton shirts, telling jokes, and covering his food with butter and salt. Lee is survived by wife Theresa (Sybouts) of 45 years, daughters Kristin and Jenna (Brett), grandson Bodie, granddaughter Lita and devoted cat Hannah. Lee will be remembered as a good man with a witty sense of humor who spoke his mind and lived by his own rules. At his request, no services will be held but the family asks those who knew him to recall a favorite Lee story in his memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In