Lee Murry Pridgen passed away on November 5, 2021 at the age of 92 in his home where he resided with his daughter Mary Sauve and Grandson Chase Sauve.
Lee was born on May 9, 1929 at Lake End, Louisiana. At the age of 3, he moved with his family to Natchitoches, Louisiana. When he turned 17, he joined the U.S Marine Corps. After his service, he then worked as a linesman for several years. From there he was a shoe salesman for 16 years at Sears and Roebuck.
At age 25, Lee married Barbara Brady and they had four kids. He remarried in 1970, packed up, and moved to Anchorage, Alaska. He worked for the city of Anchorage driving city bus until he retired. He lived in Anchorage for 31 years then moved to Yakima to be with his children.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 18 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, 1010 W Yakima Ave. Funeral services will be Friday, November 19 also at Langevin Funeral Home beginning at 11 am. Graveside service will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Visit www.LEPfuneralhome.com to read Lee’s full obituary and to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
