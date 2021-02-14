Lee Estep, long-time resident of Yakima, Washington, passed away on December 28, 2020 soon after celebrating his 100th birthday in Vista, California. Lee was a WWII Army veteran and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his heroic actions. He was the owner of an aero fitting machine shop, and Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in Yakima. He enjoyed fishing and traveling around the world. He was an adventurer who enjoyed piloting his small planes and riding his motorcycles. He was born in Fort Mills in the Philippines but moved to Yakima with his parents Oscar and Flora, and three siblings Joe, Pansy, and Fred when he was five years old. Although he lived on and off in Southern California, his heart was planted in Yakima. He was the father of four children, Shirley, Gloria, Alan, and Linda, with his wife Gloria. He remarried years later to Beulah. He is survived by his children Alan and Linda, his grandchildren Sherry, Larry, Sean, Kimberly, Janal, and Daniel, and his great-grandchildren Danielle, Damien, and Dominic. Life will never be the same without our hero. He was dearly loved, adored, and greatly respected by everyone who knew him. We will miss him every day.
Services were held on January 14, 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California where Lee was laid to rest.
