Leanora Dionne Sears was called home on January 16, 2022. She was born in Sunnyside, Washington on November 28, 1973.
Leanora grew up in Grandview, Washington. She graduated from Grandview High School in 1992 and actively participated in the Certified Nursing Assistant Program, DECA, soccer, and track. She enjoyed crafting, playing the piano, home decor and fashion. Leanora had a passion for reading and art. She loved travel and took many trips abroad to Europe, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Upon high school graduation, she relocated to Seattle to attend Lake Washington Technical College and Northwest College, majoring in Business Administration. She was employed at The Men’s Warehouse, however much of her professional career, 15 plus years, was spent at Microsoft Corporation, as an Executive Administrator to several senior vice presidents.
In her personal life, family and faith were of the highest priority. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Grandview.
Survivors include mother, Gwendolyn Sears; brother Martin Lutrell Sears; Joetta Wilcox (aunt), Betty Jackson (aunt), Thomas Jackson (uncle); Sally Sears (aunt); Bo and Elizabeth Jacobs (godparents); and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Mark Sears.
A virtual memorial service will be held via ZOOM (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85353299643?pwd=L2RQUWt1RmMwWExDMXF2aGhFZEVPZz09) on February 19 at 11:00 a.m. (PST).
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Mary’s Place or Harborview Medical Center – UW Medicine.
