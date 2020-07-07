Leanne Marie Umtuch “De-soc-at”

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Leanne Marie Umtuch passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 62. Born June 9, 1958 to the late Antoine Miller and the late Hazel Smiscon, Leanne was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. She was strong in faith and instilled Yakama cultural teachings onto her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an active role model within the Native American community all the way from San Jose, California to the Yakama Reservation in Washington State.
She attended Evergreen College in San Jose, California and became a key figure within the community representing various programs such as the Santa Clara Indian Center, Santa Clara Food Bank, San Jose CID People of Color, and various programs that recruited Native people such as JPTP, ICWA, and the Information and Referral Services Council. She traveled nationally throughout Indian Country to various Pow-Wows with her parents, siblings, and her own family. Later she would even hold the honor of Whip Woman. She participated in Indian Clubs while attending the Wapato School District and participated in track and field, softball, volleyball, and enjoyed hopscotch while in Parker, WA. She would later be the biggest cheerleader and coach supporting her grandchildren while they competed in school activities as well.
When she married and moved to Satus, WA, she would continue to advocate for Indian people and became involved with various programs where she truly made a difference. Leanne became a role model for Yakama youth by being involved with the Camp Chapparal, Head Start, and JOM programs for the Tribe, as well as working for CPS for the state. She then ventured to Human Services and became actively involved with many Tribal programs, from associate judge to the Board of Directors for the Casino, Water Code, Central Accounting, Tribal Court Advocate, Fire Crew, and as of late, the Code of Ethics. Leanne was well known as a leader to all who knew her and was selfless in her efforts to assist all people. Leanne could always be counted on at General Council meetings to shout “Point of Order” and make sure that business was taken care of for ALL people, whom she cared deeply about and always advocated for. She would often share her cultural upbringings with others as well as cultural traditions, language, and was truly respected for her knowledge and status within the community. Leanne was always giving, sharing, and kind to others with her soft yet STRONG heart and spirit.
Leanne is survived by her husband Eugene Umtuch Sr., her 5 children, Antoinette Zarate, Terry EI, Jennifer Umtuch, Eugene Umtuch Jr, and Kathy Morago. Her whole world was her grandchildren, Desmon, Anthony, Leroy Donivan, Ethan, Cassie, Clara, Ayla, Adeline, Tyson, Phoenix, Talia, Mickey, Millie, Melanie, and Maryanne, and Eugene Umtuch “Matut” III, as well as her great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Kadance and Jonathan.
This beautiful woman will truly be missed and cherished! We love you…
