Lazaro B. Sanchez “Larry/Nune,” age 64 of Yakima, WA passed away in Seattle, WA on February 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. Lazaro was born on June 27, 1956 to Lazaro E. and Nohemi B. Sanchez of Toppenish, WA. From a residence in Toppenish, WA to Beaverton, OR, Lazaro then moved to Yakima, WA with his wife Margarita G. Sanchez and their 2 children, Crystal and Michael Sanchez.
Lazaro grew up as a farmworker helping his parents and siblings and commuting from Toppenish, WA to Eagle Pass, Texas to then pursuing his education at YVC in Yakima and Evergreen College in Olympia. His desire to help other farmworkers and the community was his passion. Lazaro worked in the fields, People for People, Oregon Human Development Corporation and WA State Employment Office. He was also affiliated with many organizations and his most proud one was the Central WA Hispanic Chamber of Commerce which he was part founder of. He served farmworkers tirelessly throughout his career and made many friendships along the way. Lazaro will be remembered for his love for family and friends along with his leadership, guidance and passion for helping others. Lazaro also had his great sense of humor and lived life to the fullest.
Preceded in death by his father Lazaro E Sanchez. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margarita G. Sanchez, mother Nohemi E. Sanchez, children Crystal and Lazaro Miguel Sanchez “Michael,” grandchildren Anthony and Domani Sanchez, brother Jose Juan Sanchez, and sisters Hilda Solano and Mirta Laura Contreras.
A viewing is scheduled for March 2 at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, WA from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. A funeral service is scheduled for March 3 at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Zillah, WA at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, WA.
