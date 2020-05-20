Lawrence (Putt) Ross Putman passed away at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital at the age of 84 on May 15th, 2020. He was born in Kalispell, Montana on August 10th, 1935. Having survived a recent COVID-19 infection, he passed away from complications related to long term kidney issues. He lived the last decades of his life in Selah, WA.
Putt was raised in Yakima by his parents Ross and Lelia Putman. He graduated from the University of Washington, married Nan Byfield and raised five children. He went to work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and spent his entire career with the Bureau. He was an Associate Warden at Leavenworth, KS, and a warden in Sandstone, MN, McNeil Island, WA and the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami. Putt and Nan were divorced and Putt spent the last years of his life with his partner Cathy LeCompte. Cathy and Putt enjoyed the surroundings of Selah and Yakima, taking in baseball games, concerts and public speakers while enjoying gardening and visiting the grandchildren.
Putt is survived by his partner of 26 years Cathy LeCompte, son Craig Putman of Waldport, OR, son Brad (Michelle) Putman of Waldport, OR, son Mark Jensen of Kirkland, WA, and daughter Julie (Mike Coddrington) Putman of Auburn, WA. He was very proud of his grandchildren Jason (Stephanie) Leonardy, Holly Putman, Aria (Eion Canavan) La Faye, Alexander Jensen von Julin, Sophie Jensen von Julin and great grandchildren Luke Leonardy, Alyssa Leonardy and Genevieve Canavan. Putt was preceded in death by his parents and son, Kurt Putman.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID 19. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shawandsons.net/obituary/lawrence-putman.
