Larry went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020. Larry was born in Shelton, Washington on September 17, 1940 to Rena Call Holt Tucker and Tommie Currie Holt. Larry graduated from Shelton High School in 1958. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He loved riding and showing his horses. After graduation he attended Skagit Valley Community College where he obtained a degree in business and played basketball and baseball. He met his first wife, Anne Marie Winge, in Anacortes and they were married December 27, 1961. Larry and Anne moved to Ellensburg where he continued his education at CWU obtaining a BA in agricultural finance. He also graduated from Professional Agricultural School.
Larry and Anne had two children, Mark and Kimberlee. Larry was active in their 4H as a 4H leader, and they did many overnight camping trips into the mountains around Yakima, with Conrad Meadows being his favorite. They did pack ins with their horses as a family and with friends. He hunted by horseback and rode in the Blodget Cattle drives. The family traveled extensively throughout the West Coast and Canada following their children’s love of bluegrass music.
Larry had a true love of horses and started owning horses in high school and continued throughout his life. Larry was a member of a group that started the Yakima Valley Team Penning Club. During his years with YVTPC he was an officer and competed with his horse, Bobby. Together they won many special awards. Larry loved traveling into the mountains to camp and fly fish. His favorite place to fly fish was Kelly Creek, ID.
Larry continued his education, obtaining multiple degrees pertaining to his agricultural banking career. Larry was employed with several banking institutions and retired from Central Valley Bank as Senior Vice President. During his banking career he made many wonderful friendships and continued these friendships long after retiring. After retiring from banking Larry worked for Husch and Husch as an accountant.
Larry met his second wife, Karan (Kasey) Holt in 1958. Anne and Kasey were childhood friends and they stayed friends through the years. Larry and Kasey were married August 10, 1991. Together they built their dream house and ranch on 10 acres in the Yakima Canyon, where they raised Quarter Horses.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Tommie, Rena and stepfather Eugene Tucker, and his first wife Anne Winge Holt.
Larry is survived by his children, Mark (Angela) Holt of Lewiston, ID, daughter Kimberlee Holt Tully of Seattle, and stepdaughter Dawn Holland of Selah; grandchildren, Kenydra Holt, Lewiston, ID, Alexia Tully Dowd (Ray Dowd) of Nashville, TN, and grandson, Wyatt Gamble of Selah.
Larry will be truly missed by all who knew him. Larry’s warm smile was always quick and contagious, along with his laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetic Association.
